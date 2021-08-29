Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned 1.03% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $27,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,503. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36.

