Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The stock had a trading volume of 777,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

