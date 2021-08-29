CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLDY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81.
About CapitaLand
