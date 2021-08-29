CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLDY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

