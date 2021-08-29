Capitol Health Limited (CAJ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 21st

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.84.
