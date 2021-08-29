CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Up 243.1% in August

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 243.1% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CGNH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. CardioGenics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.
About CardioGenics
