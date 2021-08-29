CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Up 243.1% in August

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 243.1% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGNH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. CardioGenics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of development and commercialization of diagnostic test products to the In Vitro Diagnostics testing market. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, Immunoassay Tests and Paramagnetic Beads. The company was founded by Yahia A.

