CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

