Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64. 6,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 73,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Catcha Investment during the second quarter worth $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 196,637 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 851,667 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter worth $933,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catcha Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHAA)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

