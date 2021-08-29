CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

