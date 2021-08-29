CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

CDK Global has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.