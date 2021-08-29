Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.95

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

