Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Cerner were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. 1,330,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,507. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

