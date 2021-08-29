Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises approximately 6.3% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $152,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

