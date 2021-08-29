CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 29th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

CF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 1,729,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.