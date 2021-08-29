Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CWSRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CWSRF opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

