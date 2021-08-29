Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CLAYU)

Chavant Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAYU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Chavant Capital Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Chavant Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:CLAYU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

