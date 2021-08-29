Chembio Diagnostics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 27,470 call options on the company. This is an increase of 613% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,855 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

