Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPKF remained flat at $$29.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

