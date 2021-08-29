Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 196.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.56. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

