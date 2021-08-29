Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVX. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

