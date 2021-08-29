Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Chimera Investment worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $15,295,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $15.27 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

