China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

