China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.40.
China HGS Real Estate Company Profile
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.