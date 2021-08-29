China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Update

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the July 29th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its position in China Xiangtai Food by 1,528.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

Shares of PLIN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 300,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.