Christine McLoughlin Buys 232 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Christine McLoughlin purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$231.11 ($165.08) per share, with a total value of A$53,617.06 ($38,297.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.42%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

