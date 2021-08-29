Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTRN opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.16. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 291.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citi Trends by 215.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 192.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.