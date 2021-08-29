Citigroup Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $79.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of VLO opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

