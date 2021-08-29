Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 352 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in HP were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 55,408 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.59.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

