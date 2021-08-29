Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.00. 3,059,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

