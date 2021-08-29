Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Up 97.6% in August

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the July 29th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

