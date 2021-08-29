Civitas Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $140,478.67 and $49.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,226,005 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.