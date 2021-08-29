CKW Financial Group Acquires Shares of 545 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 75,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,971,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,884,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.