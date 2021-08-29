CKW Financial Group Buys 450 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Incyte were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Incyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Incyte by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.68. 708,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.