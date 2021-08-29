CKW Financial Group Has $40.59 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $40,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

