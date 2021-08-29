CKW Financial Group Has $440,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

CKW Financial Group lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 372,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,688. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78.

