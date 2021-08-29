CKW Financial Group Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. 6,549,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.