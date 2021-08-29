CKW Financial Group Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CKW Financial Group raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,954. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $217.40 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

