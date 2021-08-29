CKW Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Skillz were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKLZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. 8,929,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,234,855. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

