Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NET traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $123.57. 1,993,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $100,504,655. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

