CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,673,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CMGO stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About CMG Holdings Group
