CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,673,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMGO stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

