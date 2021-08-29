Colliers Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Colliers Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 77,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

