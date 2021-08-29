Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the July 29th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

