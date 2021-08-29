Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the July 29th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.