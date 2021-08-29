Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $103.36. 238,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

