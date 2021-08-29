Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

