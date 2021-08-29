Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.