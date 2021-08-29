Comparing Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) & Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Lumos Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.44 million 1.12 -$3.34 million ($0.06) -46.83 Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 517.15 -$5.66 million ($0.93) -11.31

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lumos Pharma. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0.08% 1.36% 0.69% Lumos Pharma -3,370.83% -16.13% -14.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and Lumos Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lumos Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lumos Pharma has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 171.86%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats Lumos Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.