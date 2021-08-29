Comparing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Domo and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vertex 2 1 2 0 2.00

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Vertex has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than Domo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domo and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $210.18 million 13.50 -$84.63 million ($2.89) -30.98 Vertex $374.67 million 8.93 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -50.27

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -35.12% N/A -39.06% Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats Domo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

