Comparing Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

57.4% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $82.36 million 9.46 -$98.74 million ($1.94) -8.01 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lindblad Expeditions and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astra Space 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. Astra Space has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Astra Space’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -681.89% -758.61% -16.62% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Astra Space beats Lindblad Expeditions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.