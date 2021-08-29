Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16. Compass has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

