Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,941 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

