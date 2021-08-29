Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,182 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after acquiring an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 258,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 698,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 186,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

