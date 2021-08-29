Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,941 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

NYSE EGP opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

